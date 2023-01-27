Sell USDINR; target of : 81.30 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The US dollar index recovered from its seven month lows as better than-expected economic numbers showed strength in the US economy and pushed bond yields higher. The Q4 advance GDP numbers improved to 2.9% against market expectation of 2.6%. The weekly unemployment claims fell to a nine-month low of 186,000, showing a stronger labour market. Furthermore, durable goods order rose 5.6% MoM, stronger than expectation of 2.5% and the biggest increase in nearly two and a half years • Rupee future maturing on January 27 appreciated by 0.07% on Wednesday amid weak dollar and softening of crude oil prices • The rupee is likely to appreciate towards the 81.30-81.10 zone following improvement in global risk appetite and strong dollar inflows. Further expectation of decline in US core PCE price index (YoY) to 4.4% could force the Fed to dial back its aggressive rate hike policy. US$INR is likely to face rejection near 81.80 and move towards the immediate support at 81.30

