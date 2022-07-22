Sell USDINR; target of : 79.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

US dollar slipped yesterday amid decline in US treasury yields and rise in risk appetite in the global markets. Further, dollar skid on disappointing economic data from US. US Philly Fed Manufacturing index decline to -12.3 in July from -3.3 in June 2022 and US jobless claims rose to 251K for week ending 16th July from 244K week before • Rupee future maturing on July 27 appreciated by 0.20% yesterday amid rise in risk appetite in the global markets, softening of crude oil prices and weakness in dollar • Rupee is expected to appreciate today majorly on the back of weakness in dollar and rise in risk appetite in the global markets. Further, rupee may track ease in crude oil prices. However, sharp gains may be prevented as investors will remain vigilant ahead of Manufacturing and Services PMI data from major countries across globe to gauge economic health. US$INR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 79.70-80.15.

Intra-day strategy

USDINR July futures contract (NSE) Sell USDINR in the range of 80.00-80.01 Target: 79.70 Stoploss: 80.15 Support: 79.70/79.60 Resistance: 80.15/80.30

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

