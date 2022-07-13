English
    Sell USDINR; target of : 79.40: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The US dollar closed on a positive note yesterday amid risk aversion in global markets.

    July 13, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST
    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The US dollar closed on a positive note yesterday amid risk aversion in global markets. Markets were roiled on concerns over high inflation and Fed’s path forward. Further, market participants remained cautious ahead of inflation data from US due Wednesday that could cement bets on Fed hiking rates by 75 bps again this month • Rupee future maturing on July 27 depreciated by 0.12% yesterday on the back of a strong dollar, weak domestic market sentiments and consistent FII outflows • The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid retreat in US dollar and sharp decline in crude oil prices. However, sharp gains may be prevented on risk aversion in the global markets and persistent FII outflows. Further, India’s CPI data showed inflation remained above 7% for a third consecutive month and stayed higher than RBI’s comfort zone. Additionally, investors will focus on inflation number from US that could influence Fed’s path for interest rate increases. US$INR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 79.40-79.85.

    Intra-day strategy 

    US$INR July futures contract (NSE)
    Sell USDINR in the range of 79.69-79.70
    Target: 79.40Stoploss: 79.85
    Support: 79.50/79.40Resistance: 79.85/80.00

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 13, 2022 08:33 am
