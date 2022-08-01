Sell USDINR; target of : 79.15: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The US dollar slipped on Friday amid a rise in risk appetite in global markets and a decline in US treasury yields. Further, the dollar dropped on a mixed batch of economic data. Core PCE price index jumped 4.8% in June 2022 whereas Chicago manufacturing index fell to a 23-month low of 52.1 in July 2022 • Rupee future maturing on August 26 appreciated by 0.54% on Friday amid weakness in the dollar, rise in risk appetite in domestic markets and FII inflows. Meanwhile, sharp gains were prevented as market remained vigilant ahead of inflation data from the US • The rupee is expected to continue on its appreciation mode today amid weakness in dollar and rise in risk appetite in global markets. However, sharp gains may be prevented on a surge in crude oil prices. Additionally, traders will remain vigilant ahead of manufacturing PMI data from India and the US to gauge economic health. US$INR (August) is expected to trade in a range of 79.15-79.60.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Aug futures contract (NSE) Sell USDINR in the range of 79.44-79.45 Target: 79.15 Stoploss: 79.60 Support: 79.15/79.00 Resistance: 79.60/79.75

