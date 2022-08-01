English
    Sell USDINR; target of : 79.15: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The US dollar slipped on Friday amid a rise in risk appetite in global markets and a decline in US treasury yields.

    August 01, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST
    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The US dollar slipped on Friday amid a rise in risk appetite in global markets and a decline in US treasury yields. Further, the dollar dropped on a mixed batch of economic data. Core PCE price index jumped 4.8% in June 2022 whereas Chicago manufacturing index fell to a 23-month low of 52.1 in July 2022 • Rupee future maturing on August 26 appreciated by 0.54% on Friday amid weakness in the dollar, rise in risk appetite in domestic markets and FII inflows. Meanwhile, sharp gains were prevented as market remained vigilant ahead of inflation data from the US • The rupee is expected to continue on its appreciation mode today amid weakness in dollar and rise in risk appetite in global markets. However, sharp gains may be prevented on a surge in crude oil prices. Additionally, traders will remain vigilant ahead of manufacturing PMI data from India and the US to gauge economic health. US$INR (August) is expected to trade in a range of 79.15-79.60.

    Intra-day strategy 

    US$INR Aug futures contract (NSE)
    Sell USDINR in the range of 79.44-79.45
    Target: 79.15Stoploss: 79.60
    Support: 79.15/79.00Resistance: 79.60/79.75

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 1, 2022 10:03 am
