    Sell USDINR; target of : 78.95: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, US dollar slipped further yesterday amid decline in US treasury yields and disappointing economic data.

    August 02, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    US dollar slipped further yesterday amid decline in US treasury yields and disappointing economic data. Growth at US manufacturing companies was its weakest in 2 years in July. ISM Manufacturing PMI data showed activity dipped to 52.8 in July lowest reading since June 2020 compared to 53.0 in June 2022 • Rupee future maturing on August 26th appreciated by 0.24% yesterday amid weak dollar, optimistic domestic market sentiments and FII inflows. Additionally, improved economic data from country supported domestic currency • Rupee is expected to appreciate further amid weakness in dollar, FII inflows and softening of crude oil prices. Dollar is losing its steam on anticipation that US Fed will not raise interest rates as aggressively as expected. However, sharp gains may be prevented as traders will remain vigilant ahead of major economic data from US and India. US$INR (Aug) is expected to trade in a range of 78.95-79.40.

    Intra-day strategy 

    US$INR Aug futures contract (NSE)
    Sell USDINR in the range of 79.24-79.25
    Target: 78.95Stoploss: 79.40
    Support: 78.95/78.85Resistance: 79.40/79.50

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 09:18 am
