    Sell USDINR; target of : 78.62: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal, Rupee continued to strengthen and rose to the highest level in a month following retracement in the dollar against its major crosses and as domestic equities continued to gain.

    August 03, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
    Representative image


    Motilal Oswal's currency report on USDINR


    Rupee continued to strengthen and rose to the highest level in a month following retracement in the dollar against its major crosses and as domestic equities continued to gain. Market participants remain cautious ahead of the RBI policy statement that is scheduled this week. Expectation is that the central bank could raise rates by 35bps and maintain hawkish stance. Outlook on inflation and growth going forward is likely to provide cues to the currency. Yesterday, in the latter half of the session dollar gained after a trio of Federal Reserve officials from across the policy spectrum signaled on Tuesday that they and their colleagues remain resolute and "completely united" on getting U.S. interest rates up to a level that will more significantly curb economic activity and put a dent in the highest inflation since the 1980s. Safe haven buying was witnessed in the dollar also after House of Representatives, Pelosi disregarded China's fiery warnings and landed in Taiwan to support its government and meet with human rights activists. Today, focus will be on the services PMI and factory order number from the US. We expect the USDINR(Spot) to trade sideways and quote in the range of 78.40 and 79.20


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

