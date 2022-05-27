English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Price Increasing Soon!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Sell USDINR; target of : 77.60: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The US dollar eased by 0.36% yesterday amid a rise in risk appetite in the global markets and disappointing GDP data.

    May 27, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The US dollar eased by 0.36% yesterday amid a rise in risk appetite in the global markets and disappointing GDP data. A second reading of Q1 US GDP came in worse than the first reading with contraction at an annual rate of 1.5%. Further, investors fear that Fed’s aggressive monetary tightening may already be slowing economic growth, prompting to scale back tightening bets • Rupee future maturing on May 27 appreciated by 0.07% amid weak dollar and rise in risk appetite in global markets. Meanwhile, consistent FII outflows and surge in crude oil prices prevented further gains • The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid weakness in dollar and optimistic global market sentiments. Further, traders speculate that US Fed may slow its tightening cycle in second half of the year and assess the effects of policy firming. However, sharp gains may be prevented on elevated crude oil prices and persistent FII outflows. US$INR (June) is expected to trade in a range of 77.60-78.05.

    Intra-day strategy 

    USDINR June futures contract (NSE)
    Sell USDINR in the range of 77.88-77.90
    Target: 77.60Stoploss: 78.05
    Support: 77.70/77.60Resistance: 78.05/78.15

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
    first published: May 27, 2022 08:40 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.