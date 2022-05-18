English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Sell USDINR; target of : 77.25: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The dollar eased for a third straight day by 0.86% yesterday amid uptick in investors’ appetite for riskier assets.

    May 18, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The dollar eased for a third straight day by 0.86% yesterday amid uptick in investors’ appetite for riskier assets. However, sharp downside was cushioned on surge in US treasury yields and upbeat economic data from US. Data showed retail sales rose 0.9% in April, a solid increase that emphasises US ability to keep ramping up spending even as inflation persists at nearly a 40 year high • US$/INR future maturing on May 27 appreciated by 0.09% yesterday amid weaker dollar and softening of crude oil prices • The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid rise in risk appetite in the global markets and softening of crude oil prices. USDINR (May) is trading below its 50 day moving average a strong sign that it can continue its down trend. We expect USDINR to trade in the range of 77.66 to 77.24.

    Intra-day strategy 

    USDINR May futures contract (NSE)
    Sell USDINR in the range of 77.50 to 77.55
    Target: 77.25Stoploss: 77.66
    Support: 77.24 - 77.29Resistance: 77.65 - 77.78

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
    first published: May 18, 2022 09:48 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.