    Sell USDINR; target of : 76.70 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The US dollar rallied yesterday due to risk aversion in the global markets and hawkish statements from Fed officials.

    March 24, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST
    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The US dollar rallied yesterday due to risk aversion in the global markets and hawkish statements from Fed officials. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester indicated a bigger hike in central bank’s next meeting. Surge in crude oil prices, worries over stagflation rattled investors • Rupee future maturing on March 29 depreciated by 0.20% amid strong dollar and surge in crude oil prices. Rising oil prices renewed worries about inflation • The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid strong dollar and risk aversion in global markets. Further, the rupee may slip on persistent FII outflows and surge in crude oil prices. Investors are worried that rising commodity prices will add additional upward pressure on already high inflation due to supply chain bottlenecks. Further, market participants will remain vigilant ahead of manufacturing PMI data from the US,UK and Europe.

    Intra-day strategy 

    US$INR March futures contract (NSE)
    Buy USDINR in the range of 76.38-76.40
    Target: 76.70Stop Loss: 76.25
    Support: 76.25/76.15Resistance: 76.60/76.70

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 09:07 am
