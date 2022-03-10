English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Sell USDINR; target of : 76.45 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The dollar index slipped by 1.06% on Wednesday amid optimistic sentiments in financial markets.

    March 10, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The dollar index slipped by 1.06% on Wednesday amid optimistic sentiments in financial markets. However, further downsides were cushioned on higher-than-expected JOLTs job openings data from the US • Rupee March futures appreciated by 0.41% on the back of muted crude oil prices and decline in dollar. However, continued FII funds outflows from domestic markets weighed on the rupee • The rupee is expected to appreciate today due to easing crude oil prices and softer dollar. Moreover, a rise in risk appetite in global markets may continue to support the rupee. However, expectations of higher consumer price reading from the US is expected to provide some support to the dollar. US$INR (March) is expected to move towards 76.25 for the day.

    Intra-day strategy 

    US$INR March futures contract (NSE)
    Sell US$INR in the range of 76.74- 76.75
    Target: 76.45Stop Loss: 76.90
    Support: 76.45/76.25Resistance: 76.90/77.10

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 08:51 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.