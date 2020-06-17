App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 08:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 76.05 - 75.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 76.17 in the last session. The open interest declined marginally by 3% in the June series while for the July series it increased by 2.5%

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee reversed early gains and weakened further on Tuesday to close around 76.21. The ongoing border tension with China has impacted the rupee as well equity markets. Despite a recovery in equities, the rupee remained weak and lost almost 19 paisa in the day • The rebound in dollar index has lost momentum and it reverted back from 97.50 levels after the Federal Reserve said it will pump in more money into the system, this time via the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF). GBP also retreated from high as jobless claims exceeded expectations whereas Euro advanced towards 1.13.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 76.17 in the last session. The open interest declined marginally by 3% in the June series while for the July series it increased by 2.5% • The rupee has reached its major resistance zone of 76.30. Sustainability above these levels only can trigger further depreciation. On the downside, immediate support lies around 75.60 levels for the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Jun futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 76.28-76.32Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 76.05/ 75.90Stop Loss: 76.45
Support: 76.05/75.90Resistance: 76.45/76.55

Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 17, 2020 08:40 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

