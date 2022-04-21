English
    Sell USDINR; target of : 76.00 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The US dollar retreated from its high amid a decline in US treasury yields.

    April 21, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The US dollar retreated from its high amid a decline in US treasury yields. Moreover, the Beige book reported the economy expanded at a moderate pace in early spring amid high inflation and geopolitical instability. However, further downside was cushioned on hawkish statement from Fed officials • Rupee future maturing on April 27 appreciated by 0.43% yesterday amid a weak dollar, softening of crude oil prices and rise in risk appetite in domestic markets. Meanwhile, consistent FII outflows prevented further gains • The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid a pullback in dollar from its two year high, easing crude oil prices and optimistic domestic market sentiments. However, sharp gains may be prevented on persistent FII outflows and worries over escalating geopolitical tensions. Also, investors will stay vigilant ahead of major central.

    Intra-day strategy 

    USDINR April futures contract (NSE)
    Sell USDINR in the range of 76.28-76.30
    Target: 76.00Stoploss: 76.45
     Support: 76.10/76.00Resistance: 76.45/76.55

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 08:48 am
