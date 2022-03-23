English
    Sell USDINR; target of : 75.90 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The US dollar edged lower yesterday amid a rise in risk appetite in global markets.

    March 23, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The US dollar edged lower yesterday amid a rise in risk appetite in global markets. However, sharp downside was cushioned on uptick in US treasury yields, improved economic data from the US and hawkish statement from Fed official. St Louis Fed President James Bullard stressed the need for the Fed to move faster and more aggressively on rate hike to combat high inflation • Rupee future maturing on March 29 appreciated by 0.04% due to rise in domestic markets coupled with easing of crude oil prices • The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid a soft dollar and rise in risk appetite in the global markets. Meanwhile, investors will remain vigilant ahead of US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech. Additionally, capital outflows due to sustained selling by FPI’s will hurt the rupee. Market participants fear that support for European ban on Russian oil is growing inside the bloc, raising the possibility of volatility in crude oil prices.

    Intra-day strategy 

    US$INR March futures contract (NSE)
    Sell USDINR in the range of 76.20-76.22
    Target: 75.90Stop Loss: 76.35
    Support: 76.00/75.90Resistance: 76.35/76.45

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 09:02 am
