Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 75.80 - 75.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 76.07 in the last session. The open interest declined almost 4.4% in the June series but increased 8.7% in the July series

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee moved below its ongoing range and breached 76 levels intraday before closing at 76.02, gaining almost 16 paise. The sharp recovery seen in equity markets also helped the rupee to gain. We expect the appreciation trend to continue towards 75.60 levels • The dollar index started the week on the defensive following four consecutive daily advances, with the upside momentum running out of steam in the vicinity of 97.90. EURUS$ is trading above its key hurdle of 1.12. Sustainability of these levels is likely to trigger further upsides in the currency pair

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 76.07 in the last session. The open interest declined almost 4.4% in the June series but increased 8.7% in the July series • The rupee failed to move above its major resistance levels of 76.30 and finally moved towards 76 levels once again. We believe only a move above these levels may change the directional move in the currency pair

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Jun futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 76.14-76.16Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 75.80/ 75.70Stop Loss: 76.27
Support: 76.10/75.90Resistance: 76.27/76.45

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 23, 2020 10:03 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell

