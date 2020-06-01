App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 75.80 - 75.60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The Dollar index fell towards its lowest levels since March 16 as US market rallied nearly 4% for the week. We feel EM currencies will witness a round of appreciation.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee appreciated from its sizeable Call base of 76 and ended at 75.62. Correction in Dollar index, positive domestic equities and fund inflow boosted investors sentiment • The Dollar index fell towards its lowest levels since March 16 as US market rallied nearly 4% for the week. Uncertainty regarding the trade deal with China and no major comment by the US President triggered profit booking in safe haven.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.79 in the last session. The open interest fell by almost 4.1% during the last session • The Dollar index fell towards its lowest levels since March 16 as US market rallied nearly 4% for the week. We feel EM currencies will witness a round of appreciation.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 76.00-76.10Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 75.80/ 75.60Stop Loss: 76.20
Support: 75.7/75.80Resistance: 76.30/76.40

Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 1, 2020 11:22 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell

