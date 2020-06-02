Sell USDINR; target of 75.75 - 75.65: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The Dollar index fell towards its lowest levels since March 16 as US market rallied nearly 4% for the week. We feel EM currencies will witness a round of appreciation.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee appreciated marginally post the government plan of reopening the economy in a phased manner. Positive inflows from FIIs also provided a sentimental boost • The risk on sentiment continues to hurt the dollar at the start of the week. It slipped near 98 levels.
Currency futures on NSE
The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.74 in the last session. The open interest fell by almost 0.8% during the last session • The Dollar index fell towards its lowest levels since March 16 as US market rallied nearly 4% for the week. We feel EM currencies will witness a round of appreciation.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR May futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$ in the range of 75.90-76.00
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 75.75/ 75.65
|Stop Loss: 76.10
|Support
|Resistance
|Support: 75.6/75.80
|Resistance: 76.30/76.40