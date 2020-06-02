App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 75.75 - 75.65: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The Dollar index fell towards its lowest levels since March 16 as US market rallied nearly 4% for the week. We feel EM currencies will witness a round of appreciation.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee appreciated marginally post the government plan of reopening the economy in a phased manner. Positive inflows from FIIs also provided a sentimental boost • The risk on sentiment continues to hurt the dollar at the start of the week. It slipped near 98 levels.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.74 in the last session. The open interest fell by almost 0.8% during the last session • The Dollar index fell towards its lowest levels since March 16 as US market rallied nearly 4% for the week. We feel EM currencies will witness a round of appreciation.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 75.90-76.00Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 75.75/ 75.65Stop Loss: 76.10
SupportResistance
Support: 75.6/75.80Resistance: 76.30/76.40
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 10:05 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights on June 2: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 2: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

PM Modi Speech LIVE | World looking for trusted, reliable partner, India has potential, says PM Modi

PM Modi Speech LIVE | World looking for trusted, reliable partner, India has potential, says PM Modi

Cash-starved Karnataka receives major relief from liquor sale: Report

Cash-starved Karnataka receives major relief from liquor sale: Report

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.