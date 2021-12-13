MARKET NEWS

Sell USDINR; target of : 75.60 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The US dollar declined by 0.12% on Friday amid a rise in US stocks and decline in US treasury yields.

December 13, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST
ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The US dollar declined by 0.12% on Friday amid a rise in US stocks and decline in US treasury yields. Further, the dollar lost some ground as US CPI data showed inflation came in roughly in line with expectations. Investors anticipate that recent surge in inflation will not force the Fed to move any quicker than it had already planned. US CPI rose 6.8% in November 2021, largest annual gain since 1982 • Rupee future maturing on December 29 depreciated by 0.17% on weak domestic market and strong dollar. Further, investors remained vigilant ahead of inflation data from the US • The rupee is expected to appreciate on a weak dollar, rise in risk appetite in global markets. Additionally, investors will remain vigilant ahead of CPI data from the country, which is likely to show inflation accelerated in November 2021 but remained in RBI’s comfort zone for a fifth consecutive month. However, sharp gains may be prevented on persistent FII outflows.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR December futures contract (NSE)
Sell USDINR in the range of 75.90-75.92
Target: 75.60Stop Loss: 76.05
Support: 75.70/75.60Resistance: 76.05/76.15

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Dec 13, 2021 08:55 am

