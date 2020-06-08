Sell USDINR; target of 75.55 - 75.45: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee remained range bound and ended almost flat despite a sharp rally in equities. Despite significant inflows seen in the last couple of days in equities, a range bound to depreciating move of the currency indicates ongoing concerns regarding the economy recovery • US dollar index rose 0.3% on Friday to 96.70 but stayed on track for a 1.4% weekly decline. A weaker dollar comes as a relief to emerging markets while decline in the dollar will help support energy and other commodity prices. In the process, it will reduce deflation risk.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.80 in the last session. The open interest declined almost 4.5% in the June series while it increased almost 14% in the July series • Despite the ongoing risk on momentum in most emerging markets, Indian equities paused and saw some profit booking. Depreciation in the rupee can be attributed to that.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Jun futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 75.83-75.87 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 67.95/ 67.75 Stop Loss: 76.02 Support: 75.55/75.40 Resistance: 76.02/76.15

