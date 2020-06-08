App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 08:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 75.55 - 75.45: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct Despite the ongoing risk on momentum in most emerging markets, Indian equities paused and saw some profit booking. Depreciation in the rupee can be attributed to that.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee remained range bound and ended almost flat despite a sharp rally in equities. Despite significant inflows seen in the last couple of days in equities, a range bound to depreciating move of the currency indicates ongoing concerns regarding the economy recovery • US dollar index rose 0.3% on Friday to 96.70 but stayed on track for a 1.4% weekly decline. A weaker dollar comes as a relief to emerging markets while decline in the dollar will help support energy and other commodity prices. In the process, it will reduce deflation risk.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.80 in the last session. The open interest declined almost 4.5% in the June series while it increased almost 14% in the July series • Despite the ongoing risk on momentum in most emerging markets, Indian equities paused and saw some profit booking. Depreciation in the rupee can be attributed to that.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Jun futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 75.83-75.87Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 67.95/ 67.75Stop Loss: 76.02
Support: 75.55/75.40Resistance: 76.02/76.15
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 08:56 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell

