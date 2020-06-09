App
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 75.50 - 75.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The dollar remains under pressure in the backdrop of risk appetite trends while most Asian currencies remain flat. We expect the rupee to witness some appreciation in the near term.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee remained quite range bound and ended marginally higher at 75.54 against the US$. The upcoming Fed outcome during the week is likely to provide further directional movement in currencies after witnessing some appreciation in the recent days against the US$ • The dollar remains under pressure in the backdrop of risk appetite trends, in turn, sustained by the reopening of the economy and recent better-than-expected results from key companies. The FOMC meeting on Wednesday is crucial to move above 98 levels once again.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.68 in the last session. The open interest declined almost 4.6% in the June series while it has increased almost 11% in the July series • The dollar remains under pressure in the backdrop of risk appetite trends while most Asian currencies remain flat. We expect the rupee to witness some appreciation in the near term.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Jun futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 75.73-75.77Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 75.50/ 75.35Stop Loss: 75.92
Support: 75.50/75.30Resistance: 75.92/76.05

Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 9, 2020 09:23 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

COVID-19 crisis | Pakistan editor lauds UP, criticises Maharashtra over handling pandemic

SC order on migrants: Ensure all of them reach their homes in 15 days; consider withdrawing lockdown violation cases

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

