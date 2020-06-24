App
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 08:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 75.50 - 75.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The rupee failed to move above its major resistance levels of 76.30 and finally moved towards 75.50 in the last couple of sessions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee strengthened amid continued recovery and returned to the strength shown by it in early June. The continued recovery in the equity markets also helped the rupee to remain firm against the US$ • The dollar index remained weak and moved below 97 levels once again triggering appreciation in Emerging market currencies. EURUS$ is also trading above its key hurdle of 1.12. Sustainability of these levels is likely to trigger further upsides in the currency pair.

Currency futures on NSE

The rupee failed to move above its major resistance levels of 76.30 and finally moved towards 75.50 in the last couple of sessions. Immediate support for the rupee is placed around 75.30 and a reversal can be expected • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.56 in the last session. The open interest declined almost 12% in the June series it increased by 18% in the July series ahead of settlement.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Jun futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 75.84-75.86Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 75.50/ 75.30Stop Loss: 75.98
SupportResistance
Support: 75.50/75.30Resistance: 75.98/76.15

Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 24, 2020 08:57 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell

