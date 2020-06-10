App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 75.45 - 75.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct After the week-long bounce in equities, we have seen some notable weakness in the last few sessions as investors booked profits in risk assets.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee continued its range bound move despite high volatility in the domestic equity space. Despite high inflows in equities and a weakening dollar, the rupee was unable move below 75 levels indicating major support for the currency pair • The dollar witnessed some strength and moved above 97 levels once again ahead of the Fed policy on Wednesday. We believe a move above 98 levels post FOMC meeting would be a key trigger for the dollar index in the coming weeks.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.71 in the last session. The open interest remained flat for the June series while for the July series it increased marginally by 2.2% • After the week-long bounce in equities, we have seen some notable weakness in the last few sessions as investors booked profits in risk assets.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Jun futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 75.68-75.73Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 75.45/ 75.35Stop Loss: 75.84
SupportResistance
Support: 75.45/75.30Resistance: 75.84/76.02

Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 10, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

