App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 75.45 - 75.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.66 in the last session. The open interest remained flat for the June series while for the July series it increased marginally by 4.2%.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee continued its range bound move despite high volatility in the domestic equity space ahead of the Fed meeting. It ended marginally higher at 75.58 against the dollar in the last session. Intermediate resistance for US$INR can be seen around 76 levels • The British pound moved above 1.2750 level on Wednesday, as the world awaits the Federal Reserve decision, which is expected to be almost no change, with perhaps the exception of a potential yield curve control measure.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.66 in the last session. The open interest remained flat for the June series while for the July series it increased marginally by 4.2% • The solid sentiment in the risk associated complex keeps the dollar under heavy pressure, amid the ongoing progress surrounding the re-opening of the economy along with easing of lockdown restrictions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Jun futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 75.73-75.78Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 75.45/ 75.35Stop Loss: 75.88
SupportResistance
Support: 75.45/75.30Resistance: 75.88/76.05

Close

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Read More
First Published on Jun 11, 2020 09:48 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Remdesivir approvals expedited, but potential Covid-19 drug unlikely to be available this month

Remdesivir approvals expedited, but potential Covid-19 drug unlikely to be available this month

Delhi reserves Punjabi Bagh crematorium for COVID-only funerals

Delhi reserves Punjabi Bagh crematorium for COVID-only funerals

Coronavirus vaccine | Johnson & Johnson to start human trials in July

Coronavirus vaccine | Johnson & Johnson to start human trials in July

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.