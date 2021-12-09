MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell USDINR; target of : 75.30 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, US dollar decline by 0.51% yesterday amid rise in US stock markets.

December 09, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST
MapmyIndia IPO

MapmyIndia IPO

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

US dollar decline by 0.51% yesterday amid rise in US stock markets. Market sentiments improved on hopes that Omicron variant would be less harmful to economy than feared and vaccine developers Pfizer and BioNTech said preliminary results showed their vaccines neutralizes new variant after 3 doses. However, sharp downside was cushioned on upbeat job data • Rupee future maturing on December 29 depreciated by 0.08% as RBI kept its benchmark interest rates unchanged and maintained its accommodative policy stance • Rupee is expected to appreciate on weakness in dollar and rise in risk appetite in the global markets. Market sentiments improved as concern about economic hit from new variant eased. However, sharp gains may be prevented on persistent FII outflows and surge in crude oil prices. Additionally, RBI kept its monetary policy unchanged and maintained its accommodative policy stance

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR December futures contract (NSE)
Sell USDINR in the range of 75.60-75.62
Target: 75.30Stop Loss: 75.75
Support: 75.40/75.30Resistance: 75.75/75.85

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Dec 9, 2021 08:39 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.