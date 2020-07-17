Sell USDINR; target of 75.30 - 75.20 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

Among mounting Covid-19 cases, a marginal bounce was seen in the Dollar index due to which the rupee ended 3 paise lower. However, positive domestic equities and inflows from FII restricted its fall • The Dollar index bounced from its recent low and moved above 96 levels. However, risk on sentiments may keep the dollar under pressure. US retail sales and initial claims would be the next relevant data.

Currency futures on NSE

On the back of no clear direction in the Dollar index and selling seen in US$INR from 75.5 levels, we feel the rupee would appreciate and move towards 75 levels in coming days • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.32 in the last session. The open interest fell 3.7% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Jul futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 75.45-75.50 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 75.30/ 75.20 Stop Loss: 75.60 Support: 74.90/75.15 Resistance: 75.60/75.70

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.