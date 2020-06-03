App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 75.25 - 75.15: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The Dollar index is trading below its key level of 98 as risk on rally is visible across asset classes. We believe current momentum may continue till it remains below 98 level.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee appreciated further, moved towards its highest Put base of 75 and closed the day at 75.18. Continued risk on rally seen in risky asset classes helped the rupee to appreciate further • The Dollar index fell towards its lowest levels since March 16 as the US market rallied nearly 4% for the week. Uncertainty regarding the trade deal with China and no major comment by the President triggered profit booking in safe haven.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.35 in the last session. The open interest remained almost flat in the last session for June series. Fresh OI addition was seen in July • The Dollar index is trading below its key level of 98 as risk on rally is visible across asset classes. We believe current momentum may continue till it remains below 98 level.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Jun futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 75.45-75.50Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 75.25/ 75.15Stop Loss: 75.62
Support: 76.15/76.05Resistance: 75.62/76.75

Close

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

Read More
First Published on Jun 3, 2020 10:24 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Winds of change as banks push for video KYC, digital channels to acquire customers 

Winds of change as banks push for video KYC, digital channels to acquire customers 

COVID-19 impact | India's services sector slump stretched into May: PMI

COVID-19 impact | India's services sector slump stretched into May: PMI

Coronavirus pandemic | Active COVID-19 cases in India rise above 1 lakh, recovery rate at 48.3%

Coronavirus pandemic | Active COVID-19 cases in India rise above 1 lakh, recovery rate at 48.3%

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.