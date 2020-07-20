App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 75.10 - 75.00 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct US$INR has moved towards its support level of 75. We feel it will consolidate near this level whereas a close below 75 would open the gates for 74.5.

Representative image
Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

Tracking a weakening American currency and positive domestic equities, the rupee appreciated almost 16 paise to close at 75.02 last Friday • The Dollar index continued to remain near 96 levels after all the volatility seen last week. The US earnings season and Coronavirus case growth may trigger more volatility in the index.

Currency futures on NSE

US$INR has moved towards its support level of 75. We feel it will consolidate near this level whereas a close below 75 would open the gates for 74.5 • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.07 in the last session. The open interest fell by 12.8% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Jul futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 75.20-75.25Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 75.10/ 75.00Stop Loss: 75.35
SupportResistance
Support: 74.90/75.15Resistance: 75.40/75.50

Close

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 10:06 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.