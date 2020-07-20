Sell USDINR; target of 75.10 - 75.00 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

Tracking a weakening American currency and positive domestic equities, the rupee appreciated almost 16 paise to close at 75.02 last Friday • The Dollar index continued to remain near 96 levels after all the volatility seen last week. The US earnings season and Coronavirus case growth may trigger more volatility in the index.

Currency futures on NSE

US$INR has moved towards its support level of 75. We feel it will consolidate near this level whereas a close below 75 would open the gates for 74.5 • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.07 in the last session. The open interest fell by 12.8% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Jul futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 75.20-75.25 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 75.10/ 75.00 Stop Loss: 75.35 Support Resistance Support: 74.90/75.15 Resistance: 75.40/75.50

