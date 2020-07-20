Sell USDINR; target of 75.10 - 75.00 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct US$INR has moved towards its support level of 75. We feel it will consolidate near this level whereas a close below 75 would open the gates for 74.5.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
Tracking a weakening American currency and positive domestic equities, the rupee appreciated almost 16 paise to close at 75.02 last Friday • The Dollar index continued to remain near 96 levels after all the volatility seen last week. The US earnings season and Coronavirus case growth may trigger more volatility in the index.
Currency futures on NSE
US$INR has moved towards its support level of 75. We feel it will consolidate near this level whereas a close below 75 would open the gates for 74.5 • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.07 in the last session. The open interest fell by 12.8% in the last session.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR Jul futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$ in the range of 75.20-75.25
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 75.10/ 75.00
|Stop Loss: 75.35
|Support
|Resistance
|Support: 74.90/75.15
|Resistance: 75.40/75.50