Sell USDINR; target of: 74.90 - 74.80 : ICICI Direct

Weakness continued in the rupee, which depreciated by another 8 paise and closed at 74.7 levels.

July 09, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

Weakness continued in the rupee, which depreciated by another 8 paise and closed at 74.7 levels. A sharp reversal in equities from higher levels triggered more selling • The dollar index posted moderate losses as it retreated from Wednesday’s three-month high. The dollar was weighed down on Thursday by negative carryover from Wednesday’s dovish minutes of the June 15-16 FOMC meeting.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR pair approached its sizeable Call base of 75. We feel a leg of profit booking should take the pair towards 74.6 in coming days • The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.95 in the last session. The open interest rose 2.9% for the July series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR July futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 75.00-75.04Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.90/ 74.80Stop Loss: 75.15
Support: 74.30/74.50Resistance: 75.00/75.30

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Jul 9, 2021 09:55 am

