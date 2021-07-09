Sell USDINR; target of: 74.90 - 74.80 : ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct, Weakness continued in the rupee, which depreciated by another 8 paise and closed at 74.7 levels.
July 09, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
Weakness continued in the rupee, which depreciated by another 8 paise and closed at 74.7 levels. A sharp reversal in equities from higher levels triggered more selling • The dollar index posted moderate losses as it retreated from Wednesday’s three-month high. The dollar was weighed down on Thursday by negative carryover from Wednesday’s dovish minutes of the June 15-16 FOMC meeting.
Currency futures on NSE
The US$INR pair approached its sizeable Call base of 75. We feel a leg of profit booking should take the pair towards 74.6 in coming days • The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.95 in the last session. The open interest rose 2.9% for the July series.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR July futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 75.00-75.04
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 74.90/ 74.80
|Stop Loss: 75.15
|Support: 74.30/74.50
|Resistance: 75.00/75.30
