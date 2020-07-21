App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 74.90 - 74.80 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The rupee continued to strengthen against the dollar. It has moved below 75 levels.

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee started the week on a positive note and appreciated by 11 paise to close below 75. A choppy Dollar index and positive domestic equities continued to drive the rupee • Choppiness in the Dollar index continued but it bounced from its bottom and moved towards 96 levels. Selling was seen in EUR/US$, which added to US dollar buying.

Currency futures on NSE

The rupee continued to strengthen against the dollar. It has moved below 75 levels. We feel the rupee could move towards 74.5 levels in the coming days • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 74.84 in the last session. The open interest rose 11.4% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Jul futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 75.05-75.10Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.90/ 74.80Stop Loss: 75.20
Support: 74.70/74.80Resistance: 75.20/75.30

Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 21, 2020 10:16 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell

