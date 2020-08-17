172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-usdinr-target-of-74-88-74-75-icici-direct-5714251.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 74.88 - 74.75: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct US$INR futures remained slightly positive on Friday’s session amid a sharp correction in domestic equities.

Broker Research

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures remained slightly positive on Friday’s session amid a sharp correction in domestic equities. However, a weaker dollar against the basket of major currencies capped gains in the pair • The dollar index dropped on Friday to 93 level, falling for eight straight weeks, as investors looked to other currencies whose economies are currently outperforming the US in terms of managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currency futures on NSE

Growing faith in Europe’s rebound and concerns about the US response to the pandemic and politicians remain deadlocked over the next relief package will likely put further pressure on the dollar • The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 75.02 in the last session. Open interest in the August series fell 5.2% while it increased almost 16% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy 

US $INR Aug futures (NS E)View: Bearish on US$INR
S ell US $INR in the range of 75.05-75.10Market Lot: US $1000
Target: 74.88/74.75S top Loss: 75.21
S upports: 74.88/74.75R esistances: 75.10/75.21

Close

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:34 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.