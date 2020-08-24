172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-usdinr-target-of-74-81-icici-direct-5746691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 74.81: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct US$INR futures fell sharply on Friday after bouncing in the previous sessions from their strong support of 74.70 level.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures fell sharply on Friday after bouncing in the previous sessions from their strong support of 74.70 level. The appreciation in the rupee was largely supported by positive opening of domestic equities • The dollar index was on the defensive against most currencies on Friday after a rise in US jobless claims and a dip in treasury yields dampened the appeal of holding the greenback.

Currency futures on NSE

Concerns about the US economy, combined with an excess supply of dollars already in circulation due to the Fed’s massive quantitative easing, are likely to weigh on the US dollar in the near term • The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at | 74.92 in the last session. The open interest in the August series declined 4.19% while it increased 0.46% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy 

US $INR Aug futures (NS E)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 74.96-75.00Market Lot: US $1000
Target: 74.81Stop Loss: 75.10

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 24, 2020 10:36 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

