Sell USDINR; target of : 74.80 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The US dollar declined by 0.08% yesterday amid a rise in US stocks. Market sentiments improved on the back of upbeat news on vaccines and Omicron related hospitalisations. Even the improved economic data from the US signalled economic growth is on track. However, sharp downside was cushioned on a surge in US treasury yields. Yields edged up as core PCE price index reflected elevated inflation • Rupee future maturing on December 29 appreciated by 0.42% on a weak dollar and rise in risk appetite in domestic markets • The rupee is expected to appreciate on weakness in the dollar and rise in risk appetite in the global markets. Market sentiments improved on optimistic news on vaccines and Omicron related hospitalisation and positive economic data from the US economy. However, sharp gains may be capped on a surge in crude oil prices and consistent FII outflows.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR December futures contract (NSE) Sell USDINR in the range of 75.10-75.12 Target: 74.80 Stop Loss: 75.25 Support: 74.90/74.80 Resistance: 75.25/75.35

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

