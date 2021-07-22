MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell USDINR; target of: 74.80 - 74.70 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, After a sharp fall of 55 paise, the rupee managed to recover some loss and ended 25 paise higher. The rupee closed at 73.62 levels in the last session.

July 22, 2021 / 08:37 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

After a sharp fall of 55 paise, the rupee managed to recover some loss and ended 25 paise higher. The rupee closed at 73.62 levels in the last session • The dollar extended Monday’s gain and moved to new three-months high on continued liquidity demand in stocks. GBP/US$ on Tuesday tumbled to a five and a half month low on dovish comments from BoE policymakers.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR has again reverted from its highest Call base of 75. We feel only a sustainable close above this level would open up more upsides. Until then, it is likely to remain in a range • The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.71 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 8.7% for the July series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR July futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 74.90-74.94Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.80/ 74.70Stop Loss: 75.10
 Support: 74.70/74.50Resistance: 75.20/75.30

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Jul 22, 2021 08:36 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.