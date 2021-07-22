Sell USDINR; target of: 74.80 - 74.70 : ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct, After a sharp fall of 55 paise, the rupee managed to recover some loss and ended 25 paise higher. The rupee closed at 73.62 levels in the last session.
July 22, 2021 / 08:37 AM IST
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
After a sharp fall of 55 paise, the rupee managed to recover some loss and ended 25 paise higher. The rupee closed at 73.62 levels in the last session • The dollar extended Monday’s gain and moved to new three-months high on continued liquidity demand in stocks. GBP/US$ on Tuesday tumbled to a five and a half month low on dovish comments from BoE policymakers.
Currency futures on NSE
The US$INR has again reverted from its highest Call base of 75. We feel only a sustainable close above this level would open up more upsides. Until then, it is likely to remain in a range • The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.71 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 8.7% for the July series.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR July futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 74.90-74.94
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 74.80/ 74.70
|Stop Loss: 75.10
| Support: 74.70/74.50
|Resistance: 75.20/75.30
Disclaimer:
