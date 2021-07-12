MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell USDINR; target of: 74.80 - 74.70 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee reverted 8 paise and ended near 74.62 in the last session.

July 12, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee reverted 8 paise and ended near 74.62 in the last session. We feel the rupee would remain in a range in the coming days • The dollar fell moderately as a rally in stocks curbed liquidity demand for the dollar. The S&P 500 rallied to a new record high on Friday after China’s central bank boosted liquidity in the financial system by cutting the reserve requirement ratio for banks by -0.5 percentage point to 12.0.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR pair approached its sizeable Call base of 75 and reverted as Call writers are dominating at higher levels. We feel a leg of profit booking should take the pair towards 74.5 in coming days • The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.78 in the last session. The open interest rose 1.2% for the July series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR July futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 74.96-75.00Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.80/ 74.70Stop Loss: 75.10
 Support: 74.30/74.50Resistance: 75.00/75.30

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Jul 12, 2021 09:38 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.