Sell USDINR; target of: 74.80 - 74.70 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee reverted 8 paise and ended near 74.62 in the last session. We feel the rupee would remain in a range in the coming days • The dollar fell moderately as a rally in stocks curbed liquidity demand for the dollar. The S&P 500 rallied to a new record high on Friday after China’s central bank boosted liquidity in the financial system by cutting the reserve requirement ratio for banks by -0.5 percentage point to 12.0.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR pair approached its sizeable Call base of 75 and reverted as Call writers are dominating at higher levels. We feel a leg of profit booking should take the pair towards 74.5 in coming days • The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.78 in the last session. The open interest rose 1.2% for the July series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR July futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 74.96-75.00 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.80/ 74.70 Stop Loss: 75.10 Support: 74.30/74.50 Resistance: 75.00/75.30

