App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 74.80 - 74.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The rupee further appreciated by almost 32 paise and ended near 74.63 levels as optimism over potential Covid-19 vaccine continued.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee further appreciated by almost 32 paise and ended near 74.63 levels as optimism over potential Covid-19 vaccine continued. Weakness in the Dollar index as well as positive domestic equities provided more boost • The Dollar index continued to remain near 97 levels following the release of mixed US labour reports. We feel the index could consolidate near this level.

Currency futures on NSE

Positive inflows continued to drive the rupee higher. It is moving towards its October 2018 levels. We feel the rupee will consolidate near 74.5 levels • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 74.84 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 1.0% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Jul futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 74.95-75.00Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.80/ 74.70Stop Loss: 75.1
Support: 74.70/74.80Resistance: 75.20/75.30

Close

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 10:24 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.