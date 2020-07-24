Sell USDINR; target of 74.80 - 74.70 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct Despite the Dollar index remaining choppy, the US$INR saw long accumulation for two days.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
Volatility remained high in the previous session where the rupee pared its morning gains and ended almost flat. Escalating tensions between the US and China weighed on investor sentiment, which resulted in a flat closing • The Dollar index continued to remain depressed below 95 levels on Wednesday. It is likely to move towards its YTD low of 94.6 while a close below this level would open more downsides.
Currency futures on NSE
Despite the Dollar index remaining choppy, the US$INR saw long accumulation for two days. However, we do not feel it will sustain above its sizeable Call base of 75 • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 74.84 in the last session. The open interest rose 5.8% in the last session.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR Jul futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$ in the range of 74.95-75.00
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 74.80/ 74.70
|Stop Loss: 75..10
|Support: 74.60/74.70
|Resistance: 75.00/75.10