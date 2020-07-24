App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 74.80 - 74.70 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct Despite the Dollar index remaining choppy, the US$INR saw long accumulation for two days.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

Volatility remained high in the previous session where the rupee pared its morning gains and ended almost flat. Escalating tensions between the US and China weighed on investor sentiment, which resulted in a flat closing • The Dollar index continued to remain depressed below 95 levels on Wednesday. It is likely to move towards its YTD low of 94.6 while a close below this level would open more downsides.

Currency futures on NSE

Despite the Dollar index remaining choppy, the US$INR saw long accumulation for two days. However, we do not feel it will sustain above its sizeable Call base of 75 • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 74.84 in the last session. The open interest rose 5.8% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Jul futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 74.95-75.00Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.80/ 74.70Stop Loss: 75..10
Support: 74.60/74.70Resistance: 75.00/75.10
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:37 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell

