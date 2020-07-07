Sell USDINR; target of 74.80 - 74.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee pared initial gains and ended only 2 paise down near 74.68. Strong equites, softening crude prices and a possible vaccine for Covid-19 are expected to provide a sentimental boost • The US dollar fell below 97 levels and ended near 96.65 as strong risk-on sentiment put the dollar under heavy pressure. We continue to feel the Dollar index would consolidate near 97 levels.

Currency futures on NSE

Positive inflows continued to drive the rupee higher. It is moving towards its October 2018 levels. We feel the rupee will consolidate near 74.5 levels • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 74.78 in the last session. The open interest rose almost 8.0% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Jul futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 74.90-74.95 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.80/ 74.70 Stop Loss: 75.05 Support: 74.70/74.80 Resistance: 75.05/75.15

