Sell USDINR; target of 74.75 - 74.65 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The optimism continued for the currency market with the rupee further appreciating by 17 paise and settling well below 75 levels. Positive domestic equities and fast progress in Covid-19 vaccine provided a sentimental boost • The Dollar index fell close to 1% and moved towards 95 levels as risk appetite trends appears somewhat mixed on Tuesday. US Chicago Fed Activity Index climbed to 4.11 in June. As it has managed to close below 95.5 levels, we feel it could move towards its yearly low of 94.5.

Currency futures on NSE

The weakness in the Dollar index and positive domestic equities weigh rupee. We feel the rupee could move towards 74.5 levels but a close below this level would trigger a move towards 74 • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 74.69 in the last session. The open interest fell 4.6% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Jul futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 74.85-74.90 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.75/ 74.65 Stop Loss: 75.05 Support: 74.60/74.70 Resistance: 75.00/75.10

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.