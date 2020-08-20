172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-usdinr-target-of-74-75-74-60-icici-direct-5731841.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 74.75 - 74.60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The dollar index has shed more than 5% since the end of June, as broad market risk sentiment has picked up and investors have bet on stronger economic recoveries

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures bounced slightly on Wednesday from its strong support zone around 74.70 level. Overall, prices remained within the tight range of 74.70-75.05 for the last more than one week • The dollar index struggled near 27-month lows on Wednesday, after a record run for stocks on Wall Street added to pressure on the currency from simmering trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar index has shed more than 5% since the end of June, as broad market risk sentiment has picked up and investors have bet on stronger economic recoveries outside the US • The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 74.90 in the last session. The open interest in the August series declined 0.31% while it increased 10.58% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Aug futures (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 74.92-74.94Market Lot: US $1000
Target: 74.75/74.60Stop Loss: 75.05
Supports: 74.74/74.57Resistances: 75.03/75.15

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 09:09 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

