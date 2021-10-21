MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell USDINR; target of 74.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects the rupee is expected to appreciate on weakness in dollar and FII inflows.

Broker Research
October 21, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST
Currency

Currency

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

US dollar fell 0.20% yesterday amid a rise in risk appetite in the global markets. Further, a statement by Fed officials played down the possibility of an imminent rate hike. However, sharp downside in dollar was cushioned on surge in US treasury yields. Rupee future maturing on October 27 appreciated by 0.61% in yesterday’s trading session on weakness in dollar and improved risk appetite in global markets. However, further gains were prevented on FII outflows and proliferated crude oil prices. The rupee is expected to appreciate on weakness in dollar and FII inflows. However, sharp gains may be prevented on a surge in crude oil prices and mixed Asian markets. Market sentiments are hurt on worries over elevated inflation and risk from China’s property sector. Additionally, investors bet that major central banks across the globe may need to start tapering stimulus to address stubbornly high inflation.

Euro appreciated by 0.18% yesterday mainly on the back of weakness in the dollar and rise in risk appetite in global markets. Further, improved economic data from the Euro Area supported the single currency. German PPI increased by 2.3% in September 2021 compared to 1.5% in the preceding month. However, sharp upside was capped as ECB chief economist Philip Lane pushed back against market pricing of rate hikes. Euro is expected to trade with a positive bias on weakness in the dollar. However, sharp upside may be capped on expectation of disappointing economic data from Euro Area, risk aversion in global markets and divergence in monetary policy. ECB is still committed to continue its loose monetary policy. EURINR (October) is expected to trade in a range of 87.00-87.60.

Intra-day strategy

USDINR September futures contract (NSE)
Sell USDINR in the range of 75.00-75.02
Target: 74.70Stop Loss: 75.15
Support: 74.80/74.70Resistance: 75.15/75.20

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR
first published: Oct 21, 2021 09:10 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.