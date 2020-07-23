Sell USDINR; target of 74.70 - 74.60 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct Marginal short positions were formed in the US$INR pair at higher levels.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
Despite all the volatility in the previous session, the rupee ended almost flat. However, we continue to feel that it could move towards 74.5 as the Dollar Index is near its yearly low • The Dollar index lost its grip and slipped below 95 levels for the first time in a few months. The YTD low for the index is at 94.65. We feel a close below this level will open the gates for further downside.
Currency futures on NSE
Marginal short positions were formed in the US$INR pair at higher levels. Call writing rose in 75 strike, indicating an immediate hurdle. We feel a close below 74.5 levels would open the gates for more downsides • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 74.62 in the last session. The open interest rose 2.1% in the last session.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR Jul futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$ in the range of 74.80-74.85
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 74.70/ 74.60
|Stop Loss: 75..00
|Support: 74.60/74.70
|Resistance: 75.00/75.10