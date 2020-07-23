Sell USDINR; target of 74.70 - 74.60 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

Despite all the volatility in the previous session, the rupee ended almost flat. However, we continue to feel that it could move towards 74.5 as the Dollar Index is near its yearly low • The Dollar index lost its grip and slipped below 95 levels for the first time in a few months. The YTD low for the index is at 94.65. We feel a close below this level will open the gates for further downside.

Currency futures on NSE

Marginal short positions were formed in the US$INR pair at higher levels. Call writing rose in 75 strike, indicating an immediate hurdle. We feel a close below 74.5 levels would open the gates for more downsides • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 74.62 in the last session. The open interest rose 2.1% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Jul futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 74.80-74.85 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.70/ 74.60 Stop Loss: 75..00 Support: 74.60/74.70 Resistance: 75.00/75.10

