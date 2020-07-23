App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 10:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 74.70 - 74.60 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct Marginal short positions were formed in the US$INR pair at higher levels.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

Despite all the volatility in the previous session, the rupee ended almost flat. However, we continue to feel that it could move towards 74.5 as the Dollar Index is near its yearly low • The Dollar index lost its grip and slipped below 95 levels for the first time in a few months. The YTD low for the index is at 94.65. We feel a close below this level will open the gates for further downside.

Currency futures on NSE

Marginal short positions were formed in the US$INR pair at higher levels. Call writing rose in 75 strike, indicating an immediate hurdle. We feel a close below 74.5 levels would open the gates for more downsides • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 74.62 in the last session. The open interest rose 2.1% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Jul futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 74.80-74.85Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.70/ 74.60Stop Loss: 75..00
Support: 74.60/74.70Resistance: 75.00/75.10

Close

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 10:31 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.