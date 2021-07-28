Sell USDINR; target of: 74.70 - 74.50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

For a second day in a row, the intraday volatility in the rupee declined. It ended almost flat for the day. However, due to a sharp fall in domestic equities, it ended 4 paise lower at 74.46 • Due to mixed economic data, the Dollar index remained almost flat and consolidated below its three month’s high. However, due to a sudden rise in Euro, the dollar is facing some hurdle to surpass its three month’s high levels.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR is likely to remain volatile due to July series settlement today. However, the August series is starting with huge premiums and selling is expected in August contract • The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.48 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 27.1% for the July series

Intra-day strategy

US$INR August futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 74.80-74.84 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.70/ 74.50 Stop Loss: 74.95 Support: 74.20/74.40 Resistance: 74.90/75.10

