Sell USDINR; target of 74.65 - 74.55: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee appreciated strongly on Tuesday as a weaker dollar dragged prices towards three week’s low of 74.70 level. Prices were also largely supported by firm domestic equities • The US dollar index fell against a basket of major currencies for a fifth consecutive trading day on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level in over two years, under pressure from low yields and bleak economic data in the US.
Currency futures on NSE
Renewed tensions between the US and China coupled with uncertainty ahead of the release of US Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting minutes are likely to put further pressure on the dollar • The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at | 74.73 in the last session. The open interest in the August series increased 3.46% while it also increased 4.72% in the next series.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR Aug futures (NS E)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US $INR in the range of 74.79-74.81
|Market Lot: US $1000
|Target: 74.65/74.55
|Stop Loss: 74.90
|Supports: 74.64/74.55
|Resistances: 74.88/75.04