Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 74.65 - 74.55: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct Renewed tensions between the US and China coupled with uncertainty ahead of the release of US Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting minutes are likely to put further pressure on the dollar.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee appreciated strongly on Tuesday as a weaker dollar dragged prices towards three week’s low of 74.70 level. Prices were also largely supported by firm domestic equities • The US dollar index fell against a basket of major currencies for a fifth consecutive trading day on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level in over two years, under pressure from low yields and bleak economic data in the US.

Currency futures on NSE

Renewed tensions between the US and China coupled with uncertainty ahead of the release of US Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting minutes are likely to put further pressure on the dollar • The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at | 74.73 in the last session. The open interest in the August series increased 3.46% while it also increased 4.72% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Aug futures (NS E)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US $INR in the range of 74.79-74.81Market Lot: US $1000
Target: 74.65/74.55Stop Loss: 74.90
Supports: 74.64/74.55Resistances: 74.88/75.04

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 19, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR

