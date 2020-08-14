172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-usdinr-target-of-74-65-74-45-icici-direct-2-5699631.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 08:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 74.65 - 74.45: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct Initial US jobless claims came in below 1 million mark at 963000 for the first time since March as the economic recovery continued.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

Rupee spot prices remained flat around 74.84 against the US dollar tracking muted domestic equities and global indices. The greenback saw its downside accelerate on Thursday and tested new four-day lows at 93.20 when gauged by the US Dollar Index • EUR/US$ is prolonging the upside momentum and looking to consolidate the recent breakout of the key hurdle at 1.18. Against this, bullish impetus is expected to gather traction move beyond 1.19 is possible in the short-term horizon.

Currency futures on NSE

Initial US jobless claims came in below 1 million mark at 963000 for the first time since March as the economic recovery continued. It was much below the expected figure of 1.1 million • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 74.91 in the last session. The open interest in August series declined by 4% while it increased almost 9% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Aug futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 74.93-74.97Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.65/ 74.45Stop Loss: 75.11
SupportResistance
Support: 74.65/74.45Resistance: 75.11/75.19

Close

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 08:46 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.