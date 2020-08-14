Sell USDINR; target of 74.65 - 74.45: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

Rupee spot prices remained flat around 74.84 against the US dollar tracking muted domestic equities and global indices. The greenback saw its downside accelerate on Thursday and tested new four-day lows at 93.20 when gauged by the US Dollar Index • EUR/US$ is prolonging the upside momentum and looking to consolidate the recent breakout of the key hurdle at 1.18. Against this, bullish impetus is expected to gather traction move beyond 1.19 is possible in the short-term horizon.

Currency futures on NSE

Initial US jobless claims came in below 1 million mark at 963000 for the first time since March as the economic recovery continued. It was much below the expected figure of 1.1 million • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 74.91 in the last session. The open interest in August series declined by 4% while it increased almost 9% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Aug futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 74.93-74.97 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.65/ 74.45 Stop Loss: 75.11 Support Resistance Support: 74.65/74.45 Resistance: 75.11/75.19

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.