Sell USDINR; target of: 74.60 - 74.50 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee continued to trade in a range and last Friday ended almost flat, down 2 paise •

July 19, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee continued to trade in a range and last Friday ended almost flat, down 2 paise • The dollar posted modest gains on stronger-than-expected US June retail sales data. The dollar also garnered some support from a fall in the S&P 500 to a one-week low, which boosted the dollar’s liquidity demand.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR is seeing contracting volatility while the trading range has been narrowing for a few sessions. Looking at the writing in OTM Call we feel upsides seem limited • The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.71 in the last session. The open interest fell 1.8% for the July series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR July futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 74.80-74.82Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.60/ 74.50Stop Loss: 74.95
 Support: 74.30/74.50Resistance: 75.00/75.30

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Jul 19, 2021 10:41 am

