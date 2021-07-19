Sell USDINR; target of: 74.60 - 74.50 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee continued to trade in a range and last Friday ended almost flat, down 2 paise • The dollar posted modest gains on stronger-than-expected US June retail sales data. The dollar also garnered some support from a fall in the S&P 500 to a one-week low, which boosted the dollar’s liquidity demand.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR is seeing contracting volatility while the trading range has been narrowing for a few sessions. Looking at the writing in OTM Call we feel upsides seem limited • The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.71 in the last session. The open interest fell 1.8% for the July series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR July futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 74.80-74.82 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.60/ 74.50 Stop Loss: 74.95 Support: 74.30/74.50 Resistance: 75.00/75.30

