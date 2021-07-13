MARKET NEWS

Sell USDINR; target of: 74.60 - 74.50 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee traded flat in the first half. However, it depreciated almost 13 paise in the second half and ended near 74.75 levels•

July 13, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST
Nirvik makes provisions for lenders to be compensated periodically by the government, if loans are not repaid.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee traded flat in the first half. However, it depreciated almost 13 paise in the second half and ended near 74.75 levels • The dollar on Monday posted moderate gains on weakness in EUR/US$ and strength in US$/JPY. EUR/US$ fell after ECB President Lagarde signalled the ECB may begin fresh stimulus measures next year after its PEPP program expires.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR pair is struggling marginally below its sizeable Call base of 75. Looking at the Call OI addition, we feel a move towards 74.5 is due • The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.75 in the last session. The open interest remained flat for the July series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR July futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 74.78-74.80Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.60/ 74.50Stop Loss: 74.91
Support: 74.30/74.50Resistance: 75.00/75.30

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Jul 13, 2021 09:46 am

