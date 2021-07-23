MARKET NEWS

Sell USDINR; target of: 74.50 - 74.40 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee managed to gain another 16 paise as it appreciated against the US dollar in the previous session due to positive domestic equities •

July 23, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee managed to gain another 16 paise as it appreciated against the US dollar in the previous session due to positive domestic equities • The dollar posted modest gains as the euro fell against the dollar post inflation data. However, gains in the dollar were limited due to weaker than expected US economic data, which pressured 10 years notes.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR is facing hurdle near its Call base of 75 and twice has reverted in this series. Looking at the option activity, we feel the rupee would remain in a range • The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.52 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 7.3% for the July series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR July futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 74.65-74.67Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.50/ 74.40Stop Loss: 74.78
 Support: 74.30/74.40Resistance: 74.90/75.00

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 23, 2021 09:33 am

