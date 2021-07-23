Sell USDINR; target of: 74.50 - 74.40 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee managed to gain another 16 paise as it appreciated against the US dollar in the previous session due to positive domestic equities • The dollar posted modest gains as the euro fell against the dollar post inflation data. However, gains in the dollar were limited due to weaker than expected US economic data, which pressured 10 years notes.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR is facing hurdle near its Call base of 75 and twice has reverted in this series. Looking at the option activity, we feel the rupee would remain in a range • The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.52 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 7.3% for the July series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR July futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 74.65-74.67 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.50/ 74.40 Stop Loss: 74.78 Support: 74.30/74.40 Resistance: 74.90/75.00

