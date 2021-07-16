Sell USDINR; target of: 74.50 - 74.40 : ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct, The rupee traded in a narrow and tight band throughout the day.
July 16, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee traded in a narrow and tight band throughout the day. Yesterday, it managed to sustain well above 74.50 levels and ended with gains of 4 paise • The Dollar index posted moderate gains. A drop in US weekly jobless claims to a new pandemic low supported gains in the dollar along with hawkish Fed comments.
Currency futures on NSE
The US$INR is seeing contracting volatility while the trading range has been narrowing for a few sessions. We feel the rupee should move towards 74.4 levels in coming days whereas upsides seem limited • The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.65 in the last session. The open interest fell 3.2% for the July series.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR July futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 74.75-74.79
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 74.50/ 74.40
|Stop Loss: 74.91
|Support: 74.30/74.50
|Resistance: 75.00/75.30
