Sell USDINR; target of: 74.50 - 74.40 : ICICI Direct

Nirvik makes provisions for lenders to be compensated periodically by the government, if loans are not repaid.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee traded in a narrow and tight band throughout the day. Yesterday, it managed to sustain well above 74.50 levels and ended with gains of 4 paise • The Dollar index posted moderate gains. A drop in US weekly jobless claims to a new pandemic low supported gains in the dollar along with hawkish Fed comments.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR is seeing contracting volatility while the trading range has been narrowing for a few sessions. We feel the rupee should move towards 74.4 levels in coming days whereas upsides seem limited • The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.65 in the last session. The open interest fell 3.2% for the July series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR July futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 74.75-74.79 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.50/ 74.40 Stop Loss: 74.91 Support: 74.30/74.50 Resistance: 75.00/75.30

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More