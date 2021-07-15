MARKET NEWS

Sell USDINR; target of: 74.50 - 74.40 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee continued to trade in a range and fell by 9 paise to close near 74.58 in the last session•

July 15, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee continued to trade in a range and fell by 9 paise to close near 74.58 in the last session • The Dollar index fell marginally from its three-months high as comments on Wednesday from Fed chair Powell sent T-notes yield lower and undercut the dollar when he said the US economy has not yet achieved substantial further progress.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR is lacking volatility and no major OI activity are observed, indicating it would trade in a range of 74.40-74.80 in the coming session • The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.66 in the last session. The open interest rose 0.4% for the July series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR July futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 74.75-74.79Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.50/ 74.40Stop Loss: 74.91
Support: 74.30/74.50Resistance: 75.00/75.30

first published: Jul 15, 2021 08:56 am

