Sell USDINR; target of: 74.50 - 74.40 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee continued to trade in a range and fell by 9 paise to close near 74.58 in the last session • The Dollar index fell marginally from its three-months high as comments on Wednesday from Fed chair Powell sent T-notes yield lower and undercut the dollar when he said the US economy has not yet achieved substantial further progress.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR is lacking volatility and no major OI activity are observed, indicating it would trade in a range of 74.40-74.80 in the coming session • The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.66 in the last session. The open interest rose 0.4% for the July series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR July futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 74.75-74.79 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.50/ 74.40 Stop Loss: 74.91 Support: 74.30/74.50 Resistance: 75.00/75.30

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More