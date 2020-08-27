172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-usdinr-target-of-74-31-icici-direct-5761921.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 74.31: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct US$INR futures remained flat on Wednesday as a slightly positive dollar index tried to lift prices.

ICICI Direct's currency report

Spot Currency

US$INR futures remained flat on Wednesday as a slightly positive dollar index tried to lift prices. However, stronger domestic equities capped gains in the pair • The dollar index and the euro traded cautiously on Wednesday as investors refrained from taking risky bets a day ahead of a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Currency futures on NSE

Amid growing speculation that Jerome Powell could unveil a softer policy stance towards inflation at the annual Jackson Hole retreat, investors are bracing for the Fed’s possible new steps to prop up the US economy • The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 74.28 in the last session. The open interest in the August series declined 11.68% while it increased 28.13% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Sep futures (NS E)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 74.53.-74.55Market Lot: US $1000
Target: 74.31Stop Loss: 74.70

First Published on Aug 27, 2020 10:03 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

